18 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Minister Hits At Local Leaders

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — The government will take legal action against leaders, who abuse their powers.

The warning was issued by Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) George Simbachawene during a press conference held at his office on Monday.

The minister issued the warning after some of the local government chairpersons threatened to lay down their tools after Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda had prohibited them from using government stamps.

At the end of last year, Mr Makonda directed that official stamps should only be used by village and ward executives.

According to Mr Makonda, local government chairpersons are the main source of land conflicts in the country due to misuse of government stamps. Over 500 local government leaders from Dar es Salaam threatened to go on strike, following Mr Makonda's directive.

This prompted Mr Simbachawene to intervene and told them they could continue using the stamps until a solution was found saying that the government recognises the role played by the local government chairpersons.

Speaking earlier this week, Dar es Salaam local government leaders secretary Mariam Machicha said local government leaders would nit collected dues following Mr Makonda's order. She issued the threat during a meeting, which brought over 500 local leaders to Chang'ombe on Monday. Chairman of the Dar es Salaam local government leaders Juma Mgendwa, commended the minister's intervention.

Tanzania

Political Parties Registrar Defends Issuance of Millions to Opposition

Registrar of Political Parties Francis Mutungi has finally come out to defend his office on the issuance of 369m/-… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.