17 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: University Lecturers, Non-Teaching Staff to Start Strike, Union Leaders Say

By Ouma Wanzala

University lecturers and non-teaching staff will start their strike on Wednesday across the country, union leaders have said.

Universities Staff Academic Union (Uasu) chairman Muga K'olale and Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) Secretary-General Charles Mukhwaya said the strike will only be called off if the government gives them a counter-offer.

"Yes the strike is on," said Dr K'olale on Tuesday. "In fact, all the chapters of the union are finalising logistics as we speak, in readiness for the launch."

Dr Mukhwaya said the union will not be intimidated to withdraw its strike notice.

"Plans for the strike are on until advised by our lawyers," said Dr Mukhwaya.

On Friday, the Employment and Labour Relations Court temporarily suspended the strike notice, declaring it unlawful, following an application by Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum of the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE).

The case will be also be heard on Wednesday.

Last week, talks between the government and unions representing faculty and non-teaching staff aimed at averting the strike failed to yield fruit.

Dr Mukhwaya said their focus is to harmonise payment structures in universities and move away from a percentage increase demand.

