17 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Vital Records Destroyed in Fire at Veterinary Laboratory Headquarters

By Fred Mukinda

Vital records were destroyed in a fierce fire at the country's top veterinary laboratory headquarters in Kabete, Nairobi.

The fire destroyed the records office and 15 others including that of Director of Veterinary Services Juma Ngeiywa.

The inferno started at 10pm and raged for over two hours on Monday before the Nairobi county government firefighters contained it.

"Officers from the station (Kabete) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations proceeded to the scene and found the top floor of the office block on fire. The floor has the records office and about 15 other offices," according to police reports.

Dr Ngeiywa dispelled worries on animal and human health, because the laboratory, where vaccines are produced was not affected.

He noted that their main concern was bird flu detected in Uganda.

Top officials at the vet lab were summoned to record statements.

Police want to establish the cause of the fire before expanding their investigations, if foul play is suspected.

Chairman of Kenya Veterinary Association Samuel Kahariri said the burnt registry usually has a lot of data on disease control.

