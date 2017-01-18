Kenya: Injera Not Assured of Place as Namcos Prepares to Name Squad

Nairobi — World Rugby Sevens record top try scorer Collins Injera says he is not assured of a place in the team as head coach Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu prepares to name his squad for the Wellington and Sidney legs on Wednesday morning.

Injera missed the first two legs in Dubai and Cape Town over fitness concerns but was part of the 15-man team that was in camp over the last two weeks ahead of the third and fourth legs of the series.

"I had been training with the team even before the first two legs and after they came back we stepped up a notch higher. Everybody has been putting up some good work in training. We have been 15 players in camp and it is up to the coach to make the final call on who travels to Wellington," Injera told Capital Sport.

In a previous interview, Simiyu had hinted Injera who has been a core figure in the Kenyan team might have an opportunity to get back to the teamn after receiving positive response on his fitness featuring for his club Mwamba in the Kenya Cup.

Whether or not he makes it, Injera is confident Simiyu will name a squad that will be good enough to give the team good results in Wellington and Sidney.

"It has been very competitive and at the moment everyone is on the same level. Everyone has shown the desire and I am confident whoever will be chosen will be good enough to represent us well," the utility player said.

He added; "We have been working on the things we need to improve on from the first two legs and we have kept polishing trying to get better at the things we want to execute in the next two legs."

Simiyu who is taking on his maiden challenge as national team coach put out a rather young squad in the first two legs, including Martin Owila who scored his first career try in Cape Town, Brian Tanga and Darwin Mukidza.

Sammy Oliech and Oscar Ouma who also missed the first two legs of the series also returned to training alongside Injera and are also in contention for places in the final squad of 12 to be unveiled on Wednesday.

For the Wellington series which will be played on January 28, Kenya will be in a tough pool against England, Argentina and Papua New Guinea.

Kenya sits 12th on the log after collecting 17 points in the first two legs and will be hoping for improved performances heading into the next two legs of the series.