Retired Anglican Archbishop Eliud Wabukala.

Nairobi — Parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved the nomination of Retired Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Eliud Wabukala to head the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission amid calls he restores its image by tackling runaway corruption.

Githunguri MP Njoroge Baiya who was standing in for Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Chairman Samuel Chepkonga (Ainabkoi) said the Committee found Wabukala qualified and sufficiently experienced to lead the anti-graft agency.

"His view is that The Bible says the government needs to punish evil because government has a divine responsibility to inflict punishment to the corrupt. Regarding corrupt persons should be killed, he was very categorical that we should not kill the offenders but rather enforce the laws and the Constitution of Kenya 2010," Baiya stated.

House Leaders Aden Duale (Garissa Township) and Francis Nyenze (Kitui West) noted the retired clergyman had exhibited impressive knowledge of topical issues and an understanding of administration and management principles.

"Wabukala will use his wisdom as the EACC Chairman and even start his meetings with prayers," said National Assembly Majority Leader Duale.

Nyenze added: "Let us not doubt whether Wabukala is going to do a good job. Let us pray and stand with him."

Minority Leaders Jakoyo Midiwo (Gem), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) renewed calls for an overhaul of the EACC Secretariat saying they were slow-puncturing the fight against grand graft.

"We will never fight corruption unless we dissolve the Secretariat of the EACC. That is where the problem is; We cannot tell Wabukala to go and pray. We must help him," Midiwo stated.

"We are watching out for the drug barons. I know Wabukala will pray for them and that they will repent their sins," Wamalwa added.

MPs Florence Kajuju (Meru County Woman Rep), Jimmy Agwenyi (Kitutu Chache North) said the appointment was long overdue while John Waiganjo faulted the recent nomination of the retired Anglican Archbishop saying he will forgive the corrupt due to his Christian values.

Nandi County Woman Representative Zipporah Kering on her part said "Wabukala is allergic to corruption. He has seen a lot and he is going to clean that sector. From the records, I stand to support and say that his record is straight and clean. I want to say this man sleeps with the Bible, wakes up with the Bible and eats with the Bible".

The Ol Jororok MP cited that with Wabukala's strong Christian foundation where forgiveness is a virtue, it would be difficult for him to recommend punishment for corrupt people who are 'wrongdoers'.

Nominated MP Bishop Robert Mutemi said Wabukala is the right man for the job.

"We have a man who we can trust because of his faith; we have a man who we can trust because of his track record, we have a man who is willing to do that which others have failed to do; but he cannot do that without public goodwill," he stated.