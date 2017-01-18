Kenya: ODM Aspirants Tell Off Evans Kidero Before Raila Odinga

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero was on Tuesday confronted with angry ODM aspirants who told him before party leader Raila Odinga that he had lost touch with the electorates.

In a rare show, the aspirants told Dr Kidero in his face that he had abandoned the electorates and that it was had to access him as he is always surrounded by heave-built security men who turn away anyone seeking his ear.

They told him that he will have a hard time to recapture his seat due to resistance and fro stiff competition from Jubilee.

For the last two days, the Governor has been accompanying Mr Odinga around the city to urge residents to register in large numbers as voters as he seeks to consolidate support for his re-election bid.

On Tuesday Dr Kidero accompanied Mr Odinga to a meeting with the party's Nairobi aspirants at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium where the aspirants took the opportunity to tell him how he had lost touch with the ground.

According to Paul Ogolla, eyeing the Harambee Ward seat, Dr Kidero had only started grass root tours recently to seek support in the August polls after years of being unapproachable.

"I can say the Dr Kidero came to my garage in Ngara when he was new in Nairobi and I took him around asking for votes but after he was elected, he stopped interacting with us," said Mr Ogolla.

Mr Ogolla accused the governor of having tight security and heavy-built men who surround him and keep away the people who try to get near him.

He said that Dr Kidero had lost touch on the ground and he should redeem himself by involving grassroots leaders who will help him retain his seat.

Ms Emma Isalambo who is eyeing the Mountain View seat, also told off the governor saying Dr Kidero should now start working with other leaders if he wanted to be re-elected in August.

Another aspirant also interrupted the party leader chanting that Dr Kidero was in Jubilee. He was, however, roughed up by angry youths but Mr Odinga prevailed upon them to let him air his opinion.

CONCERNS NOTED

Dr Kidero said he had noted the leaders' concerns and everything would change and that his doors are open to anyone who needs his assistance.

"I have heard your complaints and I am ready to welcome anybody who wants my attention. My office is open to all," said Dr Kidero.

Mr Odinga, however, came to the defence of Dr Kidero following accusations that the governor deserted his supporters soon after he was elected in 2013 urging them to remain united in ODM so as to deliver victory.

He said that the party's intention is to have as many registered supporters as possible to give it the ability to beat Jubilee.

Jubilee Party is still weighing options and trying to decide who can defeat Dr Kidero with the party seemingly divided into two groups led by Peter Kenneth and another by Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko.

Others seeking to unseat Dr Kidero include Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, former TNA chairman Johnson Sakaja and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.

Ms Esther Passaris, Philip Kisia and Miguna Miguna have also shown interest in the seat.