17 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal Collapses in Parliament

By John Njagi

Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal collapsed in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon while relaxing at the members' lounge.
He was taken to hospital in a St John Ambulance.

The National Assembly had on Tuesday morning adjourned debate on the suitability of nominees to the electoral and ethics commissions.

Majority Leader Aden Duale moved a procedural motion to push back the special sitting to allow MPs time to read the report of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that vetted the nominees.

Speaker Justin Muturi had recalled the MPs for a special sitting to debate the nominations.

