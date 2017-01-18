Kenya: Crimes Drop as Govt Invests More in Security

Nairobi — Crime levels across the country have significantly reduced as a result of increased investments in police vehicles and recruitment of more officers.

According to President Uhuru Kenyatta, cases of robbery with violence reduced nationwide by up to 25 percent in the period between 2013 and 2016, with cases of motor vehicle theft reducing by 17 percent over the same period.

"In 2016, some 2,667 cases of robbery were reported compared to 3,551 in 2013. One thousand three hundred and fifty five cases of motor vehicle theft were reported in 2016 in contrast to 1,631 cases in 2013," noted President Kenyatta while attributing the gains made to increased number of police officers and faster responses to crime scenes owing to improved mobility.

In Nairobi alone, incidents of motor vehicles theft declined by 43 percent, as cases of robbery with violence went down by 32 percent. Muggings fell by 27 percent.

"Security has significantly improved in Nairobi, robberies fell from 436 reported in 2014, to 295 in 2016 and motor vehicle theft fell from 340 to 195 in within the same period," he said. "Offences targeting individuals such as muggings fell from 1,360 reported in 2014 to 992 in 2016."

According to an Ipsos poll released on July 20, 2016, violent crimes were shown to have declined nationally from 48 percent in November 2015, to 35 percent in June 2016.

The opinion poll which had 2,067 respondents, however suggested that there were higher rates of crime in the country's capital, with 17 percent of Nairobi residents saying they had fallen victim to crime operatives between April and July of 2016, compared to 9 percent nationally.

According to President Kenyatta, investments in the National Police Service have also had a direct impact on crime reporting; which has resulted into more arrests of those found violating the law.

"The number of crimes reported has gone up, reflecting overall more arrests made by the increased presence of police officers," he observed.

Over the last four years, crime reporting went up by 7 percent, despite surveys conducted in the past indicating that Kenyans were reluctant when it came to reporting criminals to the police.

According to the July 2016 poll, a significant 54 percent of crime victims did not report to the police often because they felt police officers were inefficient. Interestingly though, three per cent of respondents then said police stations were too far from them.

It is these glaring gaps that President Kenyatta said led to a boom in criminal activities in the past, a scenario that has since changed.