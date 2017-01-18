Ethiopia: House Endorses Supplementary Budget Bill

The House of People's Representatives unanimously endorsed a bill on supplementary budget of over 18.2 billion Birr to recurrent and capital expenditure while adopting the Paris Climate Accord.

During its 13th Ordinary session, Government Whip State Minister Amanuel Abreham told the House that the supplementary budget is needed for public servants salary increment effective beginning this January as well as to establish Youth Revolving Fund.

According to him, the supplementary budget would also be used to withstand the impact of El Niño-induced drought and to implement new projects that help attain the goals set in GTP II.

Adopting the Paris Climate Accord would further strengthen ongoing efforts in implementing Climate Resilient Green Economy Strategy (CRGE), he added.

The session also referred a draft bill provided for the amendment of rights and benefits of outgoing heads of state and government, senior government officials, members of Parliament and judges to the concerned standing committee.