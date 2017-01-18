Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 17 - Never Ghana Let You Down

analysis

Ghana edged a 1-0 win over Uganda to top Group D, but elsewhere things were pretty dull and dreary for the first time in the tournament. Aside from the 43-year-old guy who became the oldest ever player in an Afcon match. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Tuesday was one of the duller days of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations so far. On the pitch, none of the Group D teams really managed to razzle, dazzle or even frazzle their opposition. We admit, we might have been slightly misleading with the headline because if you're following this tournament for the thrills and spills, Tuesday was a bad day to tune in.

All teams have now completed round one and as sides begin to tussle for points, we can only hope that we'll be lulled into the slumber induced by Tuesday's dreary displays. Off the field, there was not even a hint of a strike; in fact, it was quite the opposite for Ghana. Here's a recap of what you might have missed.

Mali and Egypt play out the perfect bedtime slumber

It took until the 86th minute before Egypt's goalkeeper even had anything to do. So utterly dull was the clash between...