Uganda: Plutocracy or Democracy? Ugandans Must Decide

opinion

Plutocracy is defined as 'government by the wealthy' and democracy as 'government by the people or whole population'. 2016 and now the start of 2017 have been a rude awakening for Uganda. As Ugandans we must make a decision on which way to go - plutocracy or democracy. Let me state my conclusion before I make my arguments. What we need in Uganda and in many countries across Africa are participatory and inclusive democratic practices in both economics and politics, and not the deceptive trickle-down pseudo-democracy and economics that we are experiencing. Why do I conclude thus?

One of our biggest threats today is the fusion between political and economic power. When a commercial bank is taken over by the central bank in an election year, or economic growth stagnates and manufacturing growth by less than 2 per cent in an election year - these are signs that politics is central to our economic life.

This marriage of politics and economics for example fuels all manner of exploitation and intimidation in the way public finances are shared out or even negotiated. Parliament can stand and make a spirited argument about paying less tax in a country where domestic revenue is less than 15 per cent of GDP. A selected cohort of civil servants can lay claim on public resources to the tune of Shs6 billion as a 'presidential handshake' and call it legal in a country where there is no cancer machine. These are telltale signs of the emergence of a plutocracy. To see plutocracy properly - look at the despicable forms of inequality that Uganda enjoys.

The current official statistics (using gini-coefficient as a measure of inequality) show that the gap between the poor and rich is rising very fast. The poor are getting poorer and the rich richer! Yet this happens in a context where we boast of the incidence of poverty declining from 56.4 per cent in 1993 to 19.7 per cent currently. But this should also be read in the context that 84 per cent of those who live below the poverty line live in Northern and Eastern regions of Uganda. But even a more worrying trend is that vulnerability is also at its highest with every three Ugandans who get out of poverty, two are falling back in poverty.

What these trends tell us is that we cannot afford to talk only about "income inequality" or "wealth inequality." What is at the heart of the current statistics on poverty is - inequality in power. This is the root problem. Our failure to build political conditions that limit wanton theft of public resources, creates a power imbalance that is insane and reproduces both income and wealth inequality that is brutal.

We all know that extreme forms of capitalism thrive by keeping people insecure. When people live 'on the edge' (in Luganda - kubunkenke) - politics and capital can then produce subjects that will be exploited and driven to extreme forms of marginalisation. Watching TV in Uganda today, one is always confronted with images of skirmishes of people fighting back land-grabbers - women undressing, stone-throwing youth and a busy police force. The story of Uganda's young people who roam and ravage the streets of Kampala and other urban centres demonstrate that jobless growth has effects and costs.

Reclaiming citizenship through reclaiming our decision-making processes is at the core of participatory democracy - which is the main solution here. Indeed this is where the LC1 elections become critical. Decision making must return to being one that has a bottom-up character. This is because we all know that while at some point economists celebrated trickle-down economics - we cannot afford to have trickle-down democracy. Just as trickle-down economics led to 'elite capture' of the benefits of economic growth, trickle-down democracy leads to collusion between powerful political and economic actors who will build entrenched systems of plutocracy and not democracy.

Another important action that will lead to a solution - is to intentionally work on building participatory democratic decision-making processes in the economic life. The work of reviving cooperatives in Uganda does offer a ray of hope because this will lead to building democratically-run cooperative enterprises in all sectors - agriculture, manufacturing, services and much more. This model ensures that citizens are able to build a 'stake' in their country through democratically-run economic enterprises. When citizens have a 'stake' in a country, their ability to participate in public life and challenge plutocracy will be much better.

In a nutshell, 2017 should be about reclaiming participatory and democratic economic decision-making processes in politics and economics through the hard work of organising from the grassroots level on up. Keep your eyes on the ball!

Mr Richard Sewakiryanga the executive director Uganda National NGO Forum.