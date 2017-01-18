Uganda: Local Athletics Body, IAAF Impressed With Uganda Broadcasting Corporation

Kampala — Not a lot is going right at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) at the moment but they now have reason to take heart.

The IAAF delegates and Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) officials that attended the National Cross Country Championship left impressed with UBC's coverage and the advent of the mixed relay on Saturday at Kololo Airstrip.

UBC TV, will partner another international broadcaster as rights holders for the IAAF World Cross Country Championships due March 26 at Kololo. The national broadcaster used the Saturday event that also acted as Uganda's qualifier as part of their rehearsal.

"The delegates left Kololo to catch some of the action on UBC and they were impressed that they could pull it off relaying quality images despite having a few cameras," the international event's media attaché Norman Katende said.

However, while there is a concern about the quantity of UBC's cameras, other media houses have a reason to cheer as the course will in the next few days be redesigned to cater for photographers at the finish-line.

"The technical committee believes they need to make a few changes to the finish line to accommodate the media at the finish-line. Of course the distance doesn't change from 2km," he added.