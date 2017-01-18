Uganda: Justice Kavuma Was Prejudged By Parliament

opinion

Although the petition which had been filed in the Court of Appeal to block Parliament's inquiry into the Shs 6b bonanza that was shared by 42 government officials has been withdrawn Justice Kavuma's restraining order made under the petition has left behind a lot of rancor, especially among Members of Parliament.

According to newspaper reports, the Speaker of Parliament has already written to the President to complain that some people are trying to use the Judiciary to gag Parliament from discharging its constitutional mandate. In an earlier development the Speaker suspended the work of Parliament until such time as Kavuma's order was removed by the Attorney General.

At their seating on January 10, Members of Parliament condemned Kavuma's order as an attempt by the Judiciary to interfere in the work of the Legislature contrary to the doctrine of separation of powers under which government responsibilities are divided among the legislative, executive and judicial branches. However, this doctrine is not exhaustive as it is qualified by the equally important checks and balances doctrine, which prevents the exclusive exercise of government powers by any one of the three branches.

Indeed there are instances in which the Judiciary can legitimately interfere in the work of Parliament. For example when a dispute arose as to whether a member who switched parties after he was elected to Parliament lost his seat the affected members went to court to seek its interpretation and orders. In the United States not long ago, an executive order made by President Barack Obama was challenged in the Supreme Court. One scholar has clarified what we have is separate institutions sharing power instead of separation of powers.

As such what is outrageous is not Justice Kavuma's order as much as the petition itself which was brought against Parliament as an institution. The court has unlimited jurisdiction to entertain any matter but can exclude itself from proceeding with the matter after hearing the substantive arguments of both parties. Legal proceedings can only be brought against human beings or entities which the law invests with legal personality. Parliament is not invested with this personality by any law and as such it cannot sue or be sued.

This leaves members in their personal capacities open to law suits for their actions and what they say in the House. However, in order to ensure that members discharge their duties unfettered by fear of being sued in courts of law, Article 97 of the Constitution gives the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Members of Parliament and any person participating in Parliament's proceedings immunities and privileges from legal actions by aggrieved parties.

In proceedings in the Court of Appeal, an application for interim injunction pending the hearing of the substantive application for a temporary injunction goes before a single judge (in this case Justice Kavuma) who must deal with the sole issue as to whether the matter is of such nature to justify a restraining order. Later the matter goes to the full bench of three judges who hear the arguments of both sides before granting or rejecting the grant of an injunction pending the hearing of the main suit. At this stage a judge who issued an interim order may refuse to grant the temporary injunction basing on the arguments of the parties.

Since the Court of Appeal had not heard the arguments for and against the injunction to restrain Parliament from carrying out the inquiry it follows that the Judiciary and Justice Kavuma in particular were prejudged by Parliament and an apology will be in order.

Mr Mulira is a lawyer.