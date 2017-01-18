Nigeria: Fighter Jet Misfires, Kills 52 Civilians, Injures Over 100 in Borno

At least 52 civilians including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were yesterday killed when a military fighter jet mistakenly opened fire on an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at a camp in Rann village, Kala Balge local government area of Borno State.

Also among the casualties are aid workers of the Red Cross and Medecin Sans Frontiers (MSF), otherwise called Doctors without Borders.

The airstrike had been targeted at some elements of the Boko Haram sect who were said to be gathering around Kala Balge general area of the While the government authorities are yet to release the casualty figure from the incident, the MSF said that at least 52 people were killed in the accident while 102 people were injured.

MSF's Director of Operations, Jean-Clément Cabrol, in a statement, said, "This large-scale attack on vulnerable people who have already fled from extreme violence is shocking and unacceptable.

"The safety of civilians must be respected. We are urgently calling on all parties to ensure the facilitation of medical evacuations by air or road for survivors who are in need of emergency care."

The MSF said it is currently providing first aid to the 120 injured persons in Rann.

Confirming the incident at a news conference held at the Theatre Command Headquarters of 'Operation Lafiya Dole', the theatre commander, Major General Lucky Irabor said that, upon receiving an intelligence report that some Boko Haram elements were regrouping in Kala Balge local government area of Borno State, he quickly ordered men of the Air Force to go and tackle the problem.

He expressed regret that in the strike conducted in the area, locals and other civilians were killed alongside remnants of insurgents who were regrouping.

"We received information today (Tuesday) that some terrorists were regrouping in Kala Balge to unleash mayhem on civilians. Unfortunately, we ordered an airstrike to address the issue, but we regret to announce to you that some civilians, including staff of Red Cross International (ICRC) and Medicine Sans Frontiers (Doctors without Borders) were affected.

"As it is, we cannot give you the number of casualties, as we are still collating details. As soon as we get details, we will furnish you accordingly.

"We are sending our helicopters to go and evacuate the innocently wounded victims for treatment," Irabor said.

Kala Balge is to the east of Borno, about 180 kilometres drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Governor Shettima orders emergency medical response

Following the airstrike tragedy Borno state governor, Dr Kashim Shettima, has ordered the state Ministry of Health to set up an emergency response unit with all medical hospitals under the state government located in Maiduguri placed on standby to carry out emergency treatment.

The hospitals include the State Specialist Hospital, the Professor Umaru Shehu Hospital and General Muhammad Shuwa Memorial Hospital, all in the state capital.

The governor's spokesman, Isa Gusau, said in a statement emailed to journalists that Governor Shettima received the tragic news with very deep concern and that he had channeled his focus towards ensuring that all the victims, particularly those with severe injuries, are provided urgent medical treatment.

"As at this evening, the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent has deployed a helicopter, which is on ground at Rann, to begin evacuation of victims, starting with those with the most critical health conditions."

According to him, the MSF (Doctors without Borders) and officials of the state government were the first responders to the unfortunate incident.

Governor Shettima, he added, had commended the MSF for its rapid response in providing first aid treatment to victims at the scene.

"While Governor Shettima is working to ensure that all victims are evacuated as soon as possible, the state commissioner of health has mobilised medical doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists and other health officials in all hospitals owned by the Borno State government, while ambulances have also been deployed. The medical experts are currently on standby with emergency consumables and set for treatment of victims as soon as they arrive in Maiduguri.

"Casualty figures are yet to be ascertained but from information available to the governor, there are records of deaths with many persons injured," he said, adding that the governor commiserated with families of all those affected.

Governor Shettima also urged citizens to pray for the repose of the souls of the dead and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

According to the governor's aide, the state governor would await official communication from the military authorities on the cause of the tragedy and brief the public accordingly.

"For now, all focus should be on the evacuation of victims and the provision of emergency medical services to them with the hope that they quickly recover," Gusau said.

PMB Regrets Accidental Bombing In Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed deep sadness and regret at the accidental bombing of the Rann civilian community by a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet engaged in the final phase of mop-up operations against insurgents in the North East.

President Buhari, in a statement by his special adviser on media, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the families of the dead and wished the wounded full recovery. He also consoled the Borno State government and appealed for calm.

The president pledged the federal government's assistance to the state government in attending to "this regrettable operational mistake," even as he prayed God to grant repose to the souls of the dead.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also expressed sadness over the incident.

Dogara, in a statement, extended his heartfelt condolence to the families of the victims and prayed God to comfort them. He also prayed for quick recovery for the injured.

The Speaker further urged the military to investigate the incident so as to prevent future occurrence.