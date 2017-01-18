18 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Gender Contender - Dlamini-Zuma and Mbete Vie to Be the Woman On Top

The ANC national working committee (NWC) has decided there should be no public engagement on the succession issue until after the policy conference in June. As this is the hot topic this year, it is virtually impossible to put the genie back in the bottle. There is massive public interest in who succeeds President Jacob Zuma and a lot at stake for the ANC factions competing for dominance.

The declaration by the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) that they would campaign for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the first woman president puts her firmly in contention. But the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, will not let Dlamini-Zuma run on the gender ticket without a fight. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

Because of how the succession battle in the ANC is framed, there might never actually be a proper debate on gender issues and what a woman president would mean for the party and the country. Candidates are not meant to campaign so they cannot explain what their priorities would be, what they would do differently and what the ANC and the country could expect during their term as leader.

It would therefore be up to their proxies to lobby on their behalf...

