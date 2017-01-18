18 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Journalism Committee Calls for Release of South African Photographer

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Facebook
Shiraaz Mohamed (file photo).

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Wednesday called for the immediate release of South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed, who was kidnapped in Syria.

"We call for the immediate release of Shiraaz Mohamed, who entered Syria to help document the plight of Syrian civilians," CPJ's Middle East and North Africa programme co-ordinator, Sherif Mansour, said.

Mohamed, 38, was kidnapped last week, while documenting humanitarian relief efforts in northern Syria.

Unidentified gunmen kidnapped Mohamed and two aid workers in Idlib province while they were travelling to the Turkish border on January 10.

The gunmen freed the two aid workers, but said they were keeping Mohamed for questioning over an unspecified "misunderstanding".

Thus far, no group had claimed responsibility for Mohamed's kidnapping.

Mansour said it was a stark reminder of the danger of being kidnapped that journalists faced throughout Syria, including in rebel-held Idlib province.

Al-Qaeda-linked group Al-Nusra previously offered to help search for Mohamed, as they had an interest in the case, Gift of the Givers CEO Imtiaz Sooliman said on Sunday.

There would be a gathering to pray and offer support for Mohamed's friends and family in Lenasia on Wednesday evening.

News24

More on This

Al-Qaeda-Linked Group to Help Find Abducted Photographer

Al-Qaeda-linked group An Nusra has offered to help in the search for South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed, who… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.