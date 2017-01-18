Kenya: Veteran Gor Mahia Keeper Jerim Onyango Hangs Gloves for Politics

Long-serving Gor Mahia captain Jerim Onyango has officially hanged up his gloves after a glittering nine-year career with the glamour club.

Jerim, fondly referred to as "The King" in the club circles, made the announcement on his official Facebook page Tuesday afternoon in a moving long post where he paid glowing tribute to the club and its fans.

An inspirational figure in the dressing room, Jerim was the longest serving player among the current breed of K'Ogalo players and alongside his deputy, Musa Mohamed. The two are among the players who were recruited by former club great James Siang'a.

"It's my pleasure to take a moment to say a big word of - THANK YOU - to Gor Mahia fraternity. There comes a time when a player has to retire from active football and I am no exception as I had to do that after nine years at the club," read the post.

"I honestly and will truly treasure all the moments we shared in the club because all through those nine seasons, I achieved what I would have yearned for as a player in local football.

"First, my appreciation goes to the Gor Mahia FC for believing in me in all those nine years where I offered my services as a goalkeeper. Gor Mahia made me who I am and for that, I owe the club a great deal. THANK YOU.

"To my team mates, thanks for the good and bad times we shared together as a team. The hard work and discipline that saw us achieve what was admired by many should continue because success is all you can be proud of as a player. Whatever you achieve in your career will go a long way in life."

He added: "To all Gor Mahia fans, a big thank you for the role you play within Gor Mahia circles. You are a true picture of what fans should be to a team. Your massive support is a huge element in every step the team makes and I am urging you to keep the fire burning. Be close to the team and support all players all through no matter what the situation is."

The 33-year-old former Kenyan international also took time to hail his family for their unwavering support: "To my family and relatives, thanks a lot for the big support you've offered all through my football career."

Onyango is poised to turn a new chapter in his career by venturing into the murky world of politics. He is expected to contest for a Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat, in his home area, in Ugunja constituency.

Onyango won three Kenyan Premier League title (2013, 2014 and 2015), a GOtv Shield and two KPL Top 8 cups during his stay at the club.