Rwanda: Volleyball League - IPRC-South Coach Delighted With Perfect Run

Southern Province based, IPRC-South head coach Charles Rurangangabo has praised his side over the perfect run in national volleyball league. IPRC-South is leading the table with 16 points after four rounds.

IPRC-South maintained their impressive form in the men's volleyball league after beating runners-up Gisagara 3-2 and bottom side Kigali Volleyball Club 3-0 on Saturday at Huye District.

Rurangangabo said after beating Gisagara that they want to keep the same spirit which can guarantee a good position at the end of the season.

"We want to win more games and remain on top of the table. Our aim is to continue the same spirit until the end of the season. We know it is going to be difficult for the next fixtures but we are ready for that" Rurangangabo added.

IPRC-South are leading the table with 16 points after fourth round followed by Gisagara, with 14 points, while defending champions UNIK are in third place with 12 points, but with one game in hand, against Kirehe, which was postponed to unknown date.

In Ngoma, APR suffered double defeat after losing to champions, UNIK 3-2 and Kirehe 3-2, while at Amahoro Indoor Stadium, REG beat UTB 3-1.

Saturday

IPRC South 3-0 KVC

Gisagara 3-0 KVC

IPRC S. 3-2 Gisagara

REG 3-1 UTB

UNIK 3-2 APR

Kirehe 3-2 APR

Ranking after 4th Day

1. IPRC South VC: 16

2. Gisagara VC: 14

3. UNIK VC: 12

4. REG VC: 11

5. Kirehe VC: 10

6. APR VC: 9

7. UTB VC: 6

8. KVC: 2