Uganda Baati Taken to Court Over Dubious Transfer Pricing

Kampala — Four minority shareholders in Uganda Baati have sued their company, accusing majority shareholders of dubious transfer pricing schemes and poor corporate governance.

On Monday, the four, Uganda Baati and the trustees of the Chandaria Foundation appeared in the civil division of the High Court.

Uganda Baati, Safal Investment and the Trustees of the Chandaria Foundation were seeking an extension to be given more time to have their defence filed in court.

Dubious transfer pricing schemes

According to the Tax Justice Network (TJN), Transfer pricing happens whenever two companies that are part of the same multinational group trade with each other. It is not illegal.

However, there is abuse where the related companies may misprice and transact at either above or below market price in order to minimise tax payments and earnings in one jurisdiction.

At the heart of the matter, according to Mr Jude Byamukama, partner at BNB Advocates and lawyer for the minority shareholders, is that transactions between Uganda Baati and its related companies have not been at arms-length.

"After the financial year of 2011, the 2nd and 3rd respondents, through direct control over management wholly appointed and answerable to them, began to engage in extensive transfer pricing arrangements and mechanisms to extract value from the company in a manner calculated to increase and exaggerate expenses of the 1st respondent company... " the petition reads, in part.

According to the petition, as a result Uganda Baati has been making losses since 2012, depriving shareholders a dividend.

Uganda Baati (1st respondent) was founded in 1964 and is majority owned by the Safal Investments (2nd respondent) - domiciled in Mauritius - and the trustees of the Chandaria Family (3rd respondent).

Some of the allegations include the purchase of raw materials from related companies by Uganda Baati, making their products more expensive.

The Safal Group operates in 12 countries producing steel roofing and Aluminium Zinc coated steel. Uganda Baati is one of its subsidiaries.

The petitioners point to excessive charges in management fees on Uganda Baati by a related company. Other allegations include the use of funds - Shs6.2 billion - from Uganda Baati to acquire Tororo Steel Works - a company owned by the Safal Group - through an offshore entity in Switzerland - Beltano Financial Corporation.

Other transactions include loans to related companies and purchase of land at a much higher price.

Poor corporate governance

Uganda Baati is a public company limited by shares, with 51 shareholders holding about 1,129,000 shares.

Mr Andrew Muhimbise, Margaret Kiwana, Anna Mwewulize and Jesse Ibanda are the minority shareholders in court. They own 17570, 2881, 5000 and 500 shares respectively.

They note that as a public company, the company is supposed to have a board of directors that consists of people who are not from related or subsidiary companies. That is not the case. Seven of the eight board members either work for related companies and in the top management of Uganda Baati.

The petition states that the disregard of corporate governance led to a loss of Shs3.8 billion in the Tororo Branch between 2013 and 2014.