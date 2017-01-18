Uganda: Mwenda's Attack On Besigye

analysis

Why should he expect "stupid and mentally retarded" FDC supporters to be as equally reflective as he?

On the night of December 30, 2016, I received recordings of the 93.3 FM radio Hot Seat talk show hosted by renowned journalist Andrew Mwenda. I listen to these recordings late in the night while in bed as I am huge admirer of Mwenda and he knows it.

Mwenda, albeit with contempt, raises very pertinent issues about opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) stalwart and former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye and what he calls his "stupid and mentally retarded" supporters. This time, he took his views to social media too and thus has been the talk of the town for the last couple of days.

In all, Mwenda says Besigye and his supporters ought to reflect on the means to changing government that they are using and to promote the values they (through their leader) espouse. Mwenda artfully raises statistically reflect-worthy criticisms of Besigye. The recordings end with Mwenda saying"... wasn't that too provocative?"

Mwenda's views are possibly provocative. I was tickled to spend more time listening to the audios of his show and also re-reading all his social media posts more carefully. But why should he expect "stupid and mentally retarded" people to be equally reflective?

I have chosen to specifically ignore the obvious facts and statistics that make his arguments and rather respond to essential truths of his intentions; what I think is the greatest mistake Mwenda is making through his consistent vitriol targeting Kizza Besigye, the man, the brand and often, a faction of FDC he calls "extremists".

Whereas I do not dispute that a lot is generally wrong in the opposition, I despise Mwenda's attempt to protect individuals who have done so little to consistently pursue the change they espouse. They are survivors. Many leaders in the opposition are what the leader of the opposition Democratic Party (DP), Norbert Mao, calls "invertebrates" or lacking a backbone.

I do not doubt their commitment of such leaders per se, but they appear to me to be in opposition for convenience, not conviction. They pull moderate stunts cautiously to benefit from their electorate (which is disgusted with the status quo) and state agencies for economic and safety reasons. In the end they are everywhere and nowhere. This is the biggest danger to democracy development.

Mwenda passionately argues that democracy develops from the political action of society not inaction. He thus should lay blame and direct anger where it rightfully falls. For how does one man; Kizza Besigye (who apparently has no official position in his party), overshadow what Mwenda calls "many moderate leaders of FDC"!? Mwenda says Besigye occupies so much political space and has deterred other opposition politicians from becoming strong. So how incompetent can these moderate leaders be?

Like me, Mwenda is an ardent admirer of Gen. Mugisha Muntu who has been in charge of party mobilisation from 2005 to 2012 and later party President. This should have given Muntu opportunity to grow his base and positioned him better. Well, he has not (yet). So by seeking to silence Besigye, Mwenda risks creating a political vacuum in the opposition, and entrenching "dictatorship". He's choice to justify failure instead of "waking the sleeping dogs" does no help, especially in pursuit of democracy. People like Abdu Katuntu (one of my favorite politicians) have ignored taking up electoral positions in the party.

My view is that the current setup of the FDC (if organised) strengthens it. At the helm of the party ranks, are two varying types of political philosophies; the aggressive and belligerent Besigye and the calm, composed and moderate Muntu. Besigye has lived to his fullness; Muntu has, but not fully. Muntu managed to mobilise quietly, and saw FDC increase its voter strength from two million voters in 2011 to 3.5 million voters in 2016. I believe the figure would be higher were there no rigging. But he has failed to capitalise on his acceptability within the NRM establishment to negotiate and cause dialogue (on any issue).

Whereas Mwenda is obsessed with "moderates", he falls short of explaining their failure to show results of their moderation. Results, in terms of for example, electoral reforms last year would convince me that such a means is very important but is stifled by Besigye. But we also need to assess the willingness of the NRM establishment to respect dialogue and its results.

By firing vigorous attacks on Besigye, Mwenda is lifting the responsibility of struggling (either through dialogue and resistance) for better governance off the "moderate" leaders of the opposition. He is sending them to sleep. If he wishes well for opposition, as I suspect he does, he should whip them to "step up their game".

The hunter in pursuit of an elephant does not stop at throwing stones at birds. If Besigye's tenacity to fight on has developed an extremist group around him-and it is "intolerant" but not violent, one should not pray that it dies, rather, that others become aggravatingly incisive, extremely tolerant and moderate in challenging the dictatorship.

My view is that this group ("the extremist") is searching for hope. Hope has two daughters; anger and courage. Anger at the way things are and courage to see they do not remain as they are. What about the "moderates"?

Mwenda should end his Besigye temper tantrum and show some dignity and reflect better on the realities that come with struggling for better governance in Africa. Is that too provocative?

