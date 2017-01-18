The ruling CCM has said it will not engage itself in dirty politics, advising Tanzanians to shun opposition politicians who are currently issuing inflammatory statements.

"We will not take part in senseless debates that cannot bring development to our people; this is why our party has directed all Members of Parliament and councillors to be more closer to our people in their respective areas," said the party's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Humphrey Polepole.

Mr Polepole who was addressing a news conference in Dar es Salaam said his party was not happy with the way opposition politicians were misleading people especially on the ongoing debate of alleged food shortage in the country.

He said politicians who were telling people that there was hunger in the country were lying as the country had 1.5 metric tonnes of various food items.

"Hunger is not a simple thing and when it happens, the president is the only person in the country mandated to declare that the country has been hit by famine," he said.

Although the country was hardly hit by drought, Mr Polepole said, it was unacceptable to tell people that the country was facing hunger.

Mr Polepole said it was high time opposition politicians provided space for the ruling party to deliver all the promises it pledged during the last General Election.

On Monday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said distribution of food across regions currently hit by skyrocketing prices of food items was about to start, insisting that over 1.5 million metric tonnes (MT) of various food items were available for the undertaking.

Mr Majaliwa insisted that the country had not reported any food shortage, pointing out that media reports to the contrary were being engineered by some politicians and business persons.

Yesterday, the CCM spokesperson asked patriotic businesspeople to supply food items to regions that had been hard hit by droughts and at the same time advising politicians from all political parties to mobilize all citizens to inculcate the culture of hard working.