OUTSPOKEN Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has blamed the Zezuru tribe for the massacre of more than 20,000 Ndebele and Kalanga people in the early 1980s.

Mliswa told journalists at a press conference in Harare Tuesday that Gukurahundi was a genocidal campaign by the Zezuru people who wanted to decimate other tribes in order to ensure an untrammelled and perpetual grip on power.

The legislator, unprompted, said Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa did not take part in the campaign because he was not the army commander.

As national security minister, Mnangagwa's rivals within and outside the ruling Zanu PF party place him at the centre of the Gukurahundi campaign which was carried out by an army unit trained for the purpose by North Korea.

Mliswa however, said those pointing accusatory fingers at Mnangagwa must explain where three other top officials were looking while the atrocities were being carried out.

He named the officials as President Robert Mugabe, the late Solomon Mujuru and Sydney Sekeramayi

Mugabe was prime minister at the time, Mujuru army commander while Sekeramayi was defence minister.

Mugabe has never apologised for the killings while Sekeramayi's name hardly ever comes up in connection with them.

"We the Karangas are not fools and we are watching. I have always told Mnangagwa that you are hated because you are Karanga. Mugabe hates you," said Mliswa.

"The war has turned tribal now. We shall go back to the Karangas and tell them not to vote for any Zezuru.

"I will never vote for a Zezuru President. Karanga - yes! Samanyika - yes and Ndebele - yes!"

He continued: "The balance of power cannot be one sided. You will see that people have been awakened.

"For 36 years, we cannot say we are stupid, we are just respectful, peaceful. But in 2018 we will speak. We started it just now, it's a tribal issue.

"They came to kill us. We can also play the game, who cannot play the same game?

"Somebody has to just start the fire by throwing a match stick into the bush. That is what l have done today. The grass is ready to burn. Let us see how far the fire will go?"

The former Mashonaland West Zanu PF chairman complained that the country has been monopolised by Zezurus.

"We cannot have a situation where we are monopolised by one tribe, they are not superior and not even educated as the Karangas.

"Civilization started with the Karanga people."

He blasted President Mugabe for his "divide and rule" policy over the Karanga people in order to maintain power.

"His power has been divide and rule. First it was Zvobgo and now its Mnangagwa.

"I have always told the VP that you are not liked by this man. You are clearly a Karanga and not supported as a Karanga."

Mliswa also hit out at co-vice president Phekezelela Mphoko saying he was just a figurehead without any power and "he is aware of it".