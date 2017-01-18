South Africa: Minister's Intervention in Vuwani Hailed

Malonga — Vhuronga 1 Circuit Manager, Itani David Mafuna, says the strategic interventions made by Communications Minister Faith Muthambi in the circuit have ensured that it was one of the best performing in Limpopo.

"As a circuit, we think it is proper to give credit where it is due. We attribute our Grade 12 achievements to the strategic interventions of Minister Muthambi. She was on the ground working with us visiting schools, holding meetings with parents and all the relevant structures," said Mafuna.

Last year, pupils were barred from going to their respective schools in Vuwani and the surrounding villages following protests which saw more than 20 schools torched and vandalised. Minister Muthambi, as a member of Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Vuwani, visited the area to restore peace and stability in the area.

"As a circuit, we were so excited when we slowly witnessed the resumption of normal community life, with learners returning to their respective classrooms. Today, we are glad that we are reporting progress following Minister Muthambi's intervention," he said.

Mafuna said despite the protests, the circuit managed to scoop the top circuit award in the province. He said many of the schools that performed well were in the areas visited by Minister Muthambi, including Kolokoshani and Edson Nesengani in Tshino, which achieved a 96% and 100% pass rate respectively.

Mafuna said the circuit had 757 candidates who wrote the exams - 615 passed with a pass percentage of 81.2%.

Vhuronga 2 and Hlanganani North circuits, which were also visited by Minister Muthambi last year, performed above the national norm of 60% despite being affected by the protests.

Minister Muthambi is currently visiting schools in the Vhuronga 1 circuit, in the Vhembe district as part of her nationwide Back to School Campaign.

On Monday, she visited Kolokoshani High in Tshino village, where she handed over 10 bicycles to learners from destitute households who have to travel a long way to the school.

She also officially handed over a multimedia centre at the school.

The Minister also visited Tshivhazwaulu, Mpheni and Tshino Primary Schools and handed over learning materials as well as new pairs of school shoes to the learners.

When officially launching her Parliamentary Constituency Office in Malamulele last year, Minister Muthambi said: "We will be actively involved in the education system in our area because we strongly believe that education is a passport to a better life.

"Education will help us better respond to our challenges. We want to use education as an important of delivering growth."

In an exclusive interview with SAnews, Minister Muthambi said: "We are committed to equality. We strongly believe that we can only alleviate unemployment, poverty and inequality by enhancing teaching and learning in rural schools through supporting the schools with learning materials.

"This academic year, we are expecting the circuit to defend its position by increasing the pass rate."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Minister handed over learning material and bicycles to 10 more learners at Matodzi High in Malonga village outside Vuwani.

She also visited nearby Malindini Primary School before visiting Ratshikwekwete High, Siwadawada, Tshivhulana and Tshinavhe High.