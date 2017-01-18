Tanzania: Bunge Team Discusses Several Bills

Dodoma — The Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee is deliberating on a number of Bills including the Legal Aid Bill and the Written Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) No. 4 Bill of 2016.

The committee is meeting with the Attorney General and the Minister of Constitutional Affairs and Justice here today to receive their statements before inviting stakeholders for their opinions and recommendations.

Speaking to the this paper yesterday shortly after receiving an analytical report on the said laws from the Parliament's legal department, the Committee's Chairperson Mohamed Omary Mchengerwa said the legislators need to have a clear understanding of the Bills before enacting the laws.

"Enacting a law is a process that involves different stakeholders who will provide their recommendations and views to Members of Parliament who enact the laws. And from tomorrow (today) we will start with the Attorney General and the Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs," said the Rufiji MP on the CCM ticket.

The Written Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) No. 4 Bill of 2016 contains a number of written laws set for amendments that include the amendment of government loans guarantee and grants Act Cap 13, amendments of the higher education student's loan's board Act Cap 178 and the amendments of the income tax Act Cap 332.

Others are amendments of the road and fuel tolls Act Cap 220, amendment of the Sugar industry Act Cap 251 and the amendment of the Wildlife Conservation Act, Cap 283. Mchengerwa said they expect to meet with various stakeholders to receive their views and opinions who include the Legal and Human Rights Center, Tanzania Women Lawyers Association (TAWLA), Tanzania Women Judges Association (TAWJA), and other judges.

"They will help direct us in areas that will help the legislatures enact a good law that will serve the nation for a long time," he explained. "We started by receiving analytical report and more information from the parliament's legal department and this will help the MPs have a clear understanding of the areas that have shortcomings and that needs to be amended," explained Mchengerwa