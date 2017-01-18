South Africa: Second School Torched in Limpopo

A second school was burnt and vandalised in Tshitale, Limpopo, during a protest against poor service delivery, police said on Tuesday.

Denga Secondary School was torched on Tuesday morning, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

On Monday, a school and post office in the area were set alight.

Mojapelo said protesters dug ditches across the gravel road into the area to prevent police and outsiders from entering. He said the extent of the damage to Denga Secondary had yet to be assessed.

Residents were protesting to demand a tarred road. Police officers spent hours trying to make the road passable again.

"These people burn and run away. Now they are nowhere to be found, and it looks very calm. We closed the ditch, but when we come back, it's open again," he said.

In 2016, residents of Vuwani, about 60km north-east of Tshitale, destroyed dozens of schools in protest against a decision to incorporate their area into a new municipality.

Source: News24