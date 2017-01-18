Kenya: Kgu Names Five Amateurs for Kenya Open

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has released names of five local amateurs who will compete in this year's Barclays Kenya Open set for March 22 to 26 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The five amateurs Kenya Amateur Matchplay Champion Sujan Shah of Sigona, Amateur Strokeplay champion Alfred Nandwa of Railway, 2016 Golfer Of The Year winner Kenneth Bollo of Royal Nairobi and last year's leading junior golfer Agil Is-Haq of Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Speaking during Sigona Bowl tournament at Sigona Golf Club on Sunday, KGU vice chairman Richard Wanjalla said the sixth amateur would be decided by the Kenya Open Golf Limited. Wanjalla urged the five amateurs to start preparing for the Open.

ALL AFRIA JUNIR CHAMPIONSHIP

At the same time, Wanjalla said this year's All Africa Junior Championship will take place in Zimbabwe from March 26 to 31.

Zimbabwe will also host the All Africa Team Golf Championship from October 9 to 14. Other international events in which Kenya will take compete include the Africa Region Five Championship at Nkana Golf Club in Kitwe from April 10 to 14 and the Victoria Cup between Kenya and Uganda whose dates will be announced later.

Also to be announced later are dates for the East Africa Challenge Cup (Region Four) in Tanzania. He congratulated Karichu on winning the 58th edition of the Sigona Bowl sponsored by Kibo Sports. Limuru's Karichu won by two shots from Royal Nairobi's Jay Sandhu. Karichu posted gross 221. Edwin Mudanyi (223) was third.

The three rounds gross titles went to John Ndichu (75), Alfred Nandwa (70) and Robinson Owiti (73).

In the nett section, home player Shiv Shah won with 211 nett ahead of Bo Ciera on 222. Sigona's Rajiv Shah was third and taking the three rounds nett titles were David Bailey (68), John Mwai (70) and Andrew Chelogoi on 68 nett.

At Nyali, on form Joyce Masai emerged the ladies winner of the Lady Captain's (Terry Odoo) Prize with a score of 15 points, winning by four points from Mamta Patel.

Grace Karanja beat Florence Karimi on countback with 20 points for the third place. Pia Swatton (21.5) was fifth and in sixth place was Alice Wahome on 22 points.

The nines went to Pauline Gachihi (37) and Suhas Gudka with 18. Mary Mariga carded 21.5 points to emerge as the best lady guest. She was followed in second place by Naomi Wambui on 23.5 points.

The men member winner was Mike Lessons with 43 points as Ian Marshall on 42 beat Peter Gathuri on count back for the second prize.