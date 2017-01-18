CONTROVERSIAL Norton legislator Temba Mliswa on Tuesday claimed that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's hands were clean on the emotive and still unresolved Gukurahundi atrocities.

Mliswa was addressing the media in Harare where he said the massacres were a plot to decimate non Zezurus by President Robert Mugabe and his tribesmen.

Among those targeted, the MP said, were Mnangagwa's Karanga clan.

"Gukurahundi was an act by the Zezurus against the Ndebeles and the Karanga people. My own grandmother in Silobela lost brothers and relatives," Mliswa said in unsolicited comments.

"President Mugabe was the Commander-in-Chief, Minister of Defence was (Sydney) Sekeramayi and the army commander was (Solomon) Mujuru; you cannot blame Shiri, he was taking instructions," Mliswa said.

The Gukurahundi atrocities which were committed soon after independence saw the massacre of an estimated 20,000 civilians the majority Ndebeles.

At the time, the late Mujuru was army commander although many say Mugabe ignored him in ordering the killings.

But Mliswa said Mujuru and his wife, now opposition ZimPF leader Joice Mujuru, were in fact among those who should take the blame.

"And you cannot exonerate the army commander how cannot you exonerate Mujuru. Because you like him ... because he was once Zapu but he then went to this side.

"In Midlands, there was Gukurahundi and then you want to point out at Mnangagwa and you want to say I am defending him; he is Karanga why would he want to see his people die.

"... Let's not try to beat about the bush. Gukurahundi was an act by the Zezuru people to eliminate any other tribe so that they would maintain superiority. No-wonder why they have ruled from 1980 to now.

"I have always said to Honourable Mnangagwa, the President doesn't like you, you are a Karanga but you protect him every day and you are loyal to him, and in his own way, he says I have worked with this man I continue working with this man.

"In 2004, Mnangagwa was supposed to come in from a democratic point of view and Mai (Joice) Mujuru, as secretary for production (but) a Zezuru was elevated to the position of a Vice President in place of a Karanga."

Mliswa's comments however, elicited strong rebukes from commentators in Matebeleland who felt he was trying to rewrite one of the country's most enduring post-independence narratives, which places Mnangagwa at the centre of those who masterminded the killings.

"Mnangagwa is the central man on Gukurahundi, second from Mugabe," said Mbuso Fuzwayo spokesperson for the Bulawayo based pressure group, Ibhetshu Likazulu.

"Mliswa has a right to support Mnangagwa but he is less qualified to tell victims nor the nation the role of Emmerson in the genocide. Even a hailstorm will not erase Emmerson's active participation.

"It is a shame that we have people like Temba Mliswa who because he won a constituency in Mash West now thinks he can tell people in Silobela, Nkayi, Kezi, Tsholotsho who killed them. They know it he must campaign for him but must not tamper with history."

Fuzwayo accused Mliswa of attempts to trivialise the atrocities.

Firebrand anti-Mugabe campaigner Happison Ncube said it took someone who is not in their right senses to deny Mnangagwa's role in the killings.

"Mnangagwa was the front man and was responsible for the killings with Perence Shiri.

"He should just please his masters and shut up."

Mnangagwa, a much disliked character in Matebeleland, has in the past denied any involvement in the atrocities.