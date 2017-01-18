Kenya: Collins Injera, Oscar Ouma Return as Simiyu Names Squad for Wellington 7s

Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Simiyu has opted for experience as he named a strong 13-man squad for the Wellington and Sydney Sevens.

Oscar Ouma, Sammy Oliech, Bush Mwale, Eden Agero and all-time World Rugby Sevens Series try top-scorer Collins Injera make their first appearance this season.

Briefing reporters in Nairobi on Wednesday when he named the squad, team manager Erick Ogweno said that they expect to improve on their performance.

FULL SQUAD

Andrew Amonde (captain),Willy Ambaka, Oscar Ouma, Dan Sikuta, Bush Mwale, Brian Tanga, Leonard Mugaisi, Eden Agero, Augustine Lugonzo, Sammy Oliech, Billy Odhiambo, Collins Injera, Nelson Oyoo.

OfficialsInnocent Simiyu (head coach), Ian Gibbons (Strength and Conditioning), Lameck Bogonko (Physio),Erick Ogweno (team manager)