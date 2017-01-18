18 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Collins Injera, Oscar Ouma Return as Simiyu Names Squad for Wellington 7s

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isaac Swila

Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Simiyu has opted for experience as he named a strong 13-man squad for the Wellington and Sydney Sevens.

Oscar Ouma, Sammy Oliech, Bush Mwale, Eden Agero and all-time World Rugby Sevens Series try top-scorer Collins Injera make their first appearance this season.

Briefing reporters in Nairobi on Wednesday when he named the squad, team manager Erick Ogweno said that they expect to improve on their performance.

FULL SQUAD

Andrew Amonde (captain),Willy Ambaka, Oscar Ouma, Dan Sikuta, Bush Mwale, Brian Tanga, Leonard Mugaisi, Eden Agero, Augustine Lugonzo, Sammy Oliech, Billy Odhiambo, Collins Injera, Nelson Oyoo.

OfficialsInnocent Simiyu (head coach), Ian Gibbons (Strength and Conditioning), Lameck Bogonko (Physio),Erick Ogweno (team manager)

Kenya

Doctors' Strike Talks Resume

Talks between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Ministry of Health on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.