Kenya: Kilifi School for Deaf Seeks Help After Italian Sponsor Withdraws

Kibarani School for the Deaf in Kilifi County is currently facing numerous problems after an Italian sponsor withdrew his support.

The school is now appealing for support from the national government and other stakeholders as it is quickly sinking into debts and is unable to cater for most of its services, including giving food to the pupils.

Sixteen support staff have not received their salaries for the last six months.

The headteacher John Muzungu told journalists that six years after an Italian donor pulled out, the school with 160 pupils has been struggling to offer services to the children with disabilities.

He was speaking after receiving foodstuff donated to the school by well-wishers

Mr Muzungu said the sponsor pulled out his support in 2011, citing poor economic status in his country.

While donating foodstuffs to the school, headteachers from Kilifi Central Zone appealed to more well-wishers to help the school.

Mr Muzungu said many parents have not paid school fees for their children and this has affected the smooth running of the institution.

DEPENDS ON WELL-WISHERS

The situation, he said, has forced the school to depend on friends and well-wishers for the daily running of its affairs.

"We are now forced to go out and solicit for food from friends and well-wishers.

"Parents are not paying the boarding fees which we could use in purchasing food for the pupils.

"This is a clear indication of the extent of discrimination of the children with disabilities in families. They are paying school fees for other normal children while they have abandoned the ones here because they are deaf," Mr Muzungu said.

GRANT NOT ENOUGH

He said the school receives a grant of Sh940,000 from the national government but this is not enough to run the school for the budgeted six months period.

"From the funds we get from the national government Sh540,000 goes to purchase food and the remaining amount is used in paying our thirteen support staff.

"We are supposed to pay them for six months but this time we have only managed to pay them for two months," said Mr Muzungu.

The chairman of the school's board of management Stephen Katana the school mainly depends on maize and vegetables obtained from the nine-acre farm but this has been hard hit by drought that is currently being experienced in the country.