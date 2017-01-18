Zambia: Media Houses Challenged

THE Government has challenged media houses to appoint hard working women in managerial positions.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga said the Government recognised the important role that women played in advancing development, hence the need for media houses to emulate and appoint hard working women to influential positions.

Ms Mulenga was speaking during the Women in News programme organised by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN) in Lusaka yesterday.

"It is not in dispute that women are noticeably absent from decision-making positions within media houses in the region. May I implore all heads of the media to consider talented hard working women for managerial positions in your organisations," she said.

Ms Mulenga said women should not take advantage of the Government position to promote women and wait for appointments based on their gender.

She said women should instead work hard so that they could be appointed based on their qualifications and proof that they were capable of delivering.

Ms Mulenga said it was the Government's desire to see women progress in academics and leadership positions in order to push the development agenda forward.

Ms Mulenga also said media houses should consider realigning their editorial policies to give a balance in terms of sources.

She said that the media covered more men than women sources.

Ms Mulenga said that women should not be depicted as victims but should instead show more stories where they had succeeded.

She said it was good that WAN had decided to venture into women media training to address the various obstacles that prevented them from advancing in their careers.

WAN Africa director, Tikhala Chibwana said there was need for every media practitioner to change their mindset towards gender biasness as it was an element that could be programmed subconsciously.

Dr Chibwana said the media should also re-examine itself as to whether it was living to its expectations in giving a voice to the voiceless.

He said the media should make gender its main agenda as it gave a voice to the vulnerable in order to achieve gender parity.