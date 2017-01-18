Rwanda: 16 Local Cyclists for Amissa Bongo Race

SIXTEEN riders under the national cycling team will represent Rwanda at the forthcoming 12th edition of Gabon's La Tropicale Amissa Bongo that will be staged from February 27 to March 5. They include 15 males and one female.

On Monday, Team Rwanda was announced among the 15 teams that will participate in Africa's most populous road race that will also attract four UCI continental teams from Europe and Asia. The national cycling team that is currently in camp will have to work hard to impress at the event.

In a bid to get ready for 2017 competitions as early as possible, the team of 16 riders has been undergoing intensive training at Africa Cycling Rising Center in Musanze since early December last year. The team will first compete at African Continental championship slated for February 14-19 in Luxor, Egypt before heading to Gabon.

Last year, Team Rwanda entered six riders that included; Janvier Hadi (now retired), Emile Bintunimana, Patrick Byukusenge and Jean-Claude Uwizeye.

Stages 2017

Stage 1: Moanda-Akiéni (27 February)

Stage 2: Leconi-Franceville (28 February)

Stage 3: Mounana-Koulamoutou (1st March)

Stage 4: Fougamou-Lambaréné (2nd March)

Stage 5: Lambaréné-Kango (3 March)

Stage 6: Akanda (Cap Estérias)-Libreville (4 March)

Stage 7: Owendo-Libreville (5 March)

Teams to participate

UCI continental teams

Direct Energie (France)

Delko Marseille Provence KTM (France)

Minsk Cycling Club (Belarus)

Interpro Cycling Academy (Japan)

Bike Aid (Germany)

African national teams

Algeria

Burkina faso

Cameroon

Ivory Coast

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Morocco

Rwanda

Senegal