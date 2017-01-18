Kenya: Rudisha Keen on Winning Third Successive Olympics

Nairobi — World record holder David Rudisha says winning a third successive Olympic title will crown his sparkling athletics career after confirming he will take part in the 2020 Summer Games to be hosted in Tokyo.

Rudisha, who became the first athlete to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 800m since 1964 at last year's Rio games, is currently in India working as an ambassador of the Mumbai Marathon.

However, the two-time world champion says it will take hard work to accomplish the mission.

"I know it's not easy to be at the top for three Olympics, normally they say you can be at the top maybe for one or two Olympics but to stay for the third will be an ultimate goal for me and I'm putting a lot of effort and hard work," Rudisha revealed.

"I know it's not easy and God willing if my body will allow me I will give everything and if I win, it will be my biggest achievement and I will have to say bye to the track and field."

Rudisha is currently focusing all his efforts on retaining the IAAF World Championships in London this year, in an event that will mark the end of sprint king Jamaican Usain Bolt's career.

"It's going to be very sad because the fans and we other athletes love him (Bolt), he says his time has come. We are going to miss him of course because he has been the highlight of our sport and he has been the biggest star. Some of us we are happy to have seen him competing in the same Championships and we wish him well because we know he is a legend," the 28-year-old, who will be seeking to win a third World Championship title in June said.