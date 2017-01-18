18 January 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia Railways Workers Down Tools

By Peter Adamu

Workers at Zambia Railways in Kabwe have downed tools demanding better conditions of service.

Management has locked up the premises in response to the industrial action by the workers.

Kabwe Central lawmaker Tutwa Ngulube has condemned the action by management.

Below is what he posted:

ZAMBIA RAILWAYS LIMITED in Kabwe this [yesterday] morning has locked its workers outside for lawfully demanding better conditions of service.

Government has injected a huge amount of money in the operations of the parastatal. The company has lost in its profits as a result of alleged company mismanagement.

We will sue on their behalf and compel management to negotiate.

Zambia

