18 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Strike Talks Resume as Senators Urge Review of Doctors' Sack Directive

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Talks between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Ministry of Health on the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 2013 are set to resume Wednesday as the strike by medics continues.

On Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu met with the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union for close to five hours where two issues in the CBA were dealt with.

The government has maintained that it will not register or implement the CBA because it was not within the Salaries and Remuneration Commission's guidelines for public servants.

The talks on Wednesday are expected to address the issue of remuneration of doctors.

Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar Hassan has in the meantime urged Governors to reconsider their stand on the sacking of doctors as talks to resolve the ongoing strike continue.

In a statement, the Mombasa Senator described it as an archaic tactic which amounts to intimidation and would have a negative effect on the talks.

Omar indicated that Governors should instead engage candidly and in good faith in a bid to end the industrial action.

Kenya

Kenya Sees Progress in Counter-Terrorism Amid Reduced Attacks

NAIROBI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday that the country's counter-terrorism… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.