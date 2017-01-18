Kenya: Hull Hopes to Find Next Wanyama at KPL All-Star Team

Nairobi — English Premier League side Hull City hope to find the next Victor Wanyama from an All-Star squad of 47 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) players selected for a friendly match against the Tigers at the KCOM Stadium on February 27.

Terry Boyle, a development coach at the Hull City Academy says he has been impressed with the pool of talent selected and is optimistic that if the players put their best feet forward, they might land a chance of being picked by scouts who will attend the high profile friendly match.

"Football is a funny game. Some of the lads might be scouted and we could find the next Wanyama from there. Obviously we (Hull City) have the first grabs so if we find one, we will definitely pick," Boyle told Capital Sport on Tuesday morning.

The team of 47 was selected after Hull coaches led by Boyd attended KPL matches and club training sessions to identify talent to form an all-star team to play in the February friendly in the United Kingdom.

The players started camp on Monday and will train for a further two weeks before the squad is trimmed down to final 18 who will travel for the friendly. However the possibility of Gor Mahia players featuring appears to be minimal as they are currently away on a pre-season camp in Sudan.

The squad is a blend of youth and experience with a number of young players including AFC Leopards' Harun Nyakha, Ulinzi Stars' Cliff Kasuti, Western Stima's Brian Marita and Bandari's Darius Msagha among those selected.

Boyle has admitted it would be difficult to choose the final squad, but added they will pick players who will have proven to fit into the 4-4-2 system they plan to employ facing the English Premier League club.

"It is pleasing to see a lot of the Kenyan players are technically gifted and that's a good place to start working from. The squad was selected basing on players who are technically and physically good enough. Position wise we will try to identify players who will adapt to the system we will play against Hull."

Hull City legend and club ambassador Dean Windass, who famously scored the goal that earned the team promotion to the Premier League in 2008, has promised the players a good atmosphere in England and his only worry is for them to quickly adapt to the winter conditions.

"It is a great experience for the Kenyan boys to play against a very young side who are hungry for success. The weather will be a bit different, but it should be a nice experience for them. Playing in a Premier League stadium will also be a great moment for them," Windass stated.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has asked the players to give their best and take the opportunity to showcase their talent with an eye of progressing their careers at bigger stages.

Hull City are expected to travel to Kenya for another friendly match with another All-Star team in July.

"We do have a game scheduled with Hull City to bring them to experience Kenyan football, culture and life. Moving forward maybe we could have a longer partnership with Kenyan football. We are finalising on the details and see how we can slot in with our pre-season schedule," Hull City partnership executive, Andrew Stead said.