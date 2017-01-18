Kenya: Nakuru Librarian Gets Global Award for Math Innovation

A librarian at the Kenya National Library Services (KNLS) in Nakuru has received international recognition as the most innovative public librarian in the world.

Mrs Purity Mutuku was listed among the top six most innovative librarians in the world in the annual international award.

The award recognises the most innovative public librarians in the world.

Mrs Mutuku got the recognition as a result of an innovation called Mathswizz which she started in 2016.

"Mathswhizz is an innovation that I introduced in the library and has helped change the attitude of pupils towards mathematics.

"Besides, the kids have learnt how to use computers [and] their mean grades have [improved]," she said.

The award by Electronic Information for Libraries (EIFL) recognises public librarians with innovative programmes that transform the community around them.

"When I received the email on Friday, I first dismissed it as spam but I had to verify with the relevant authorities," said Mrs Mutuku.