18 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nakuru Librarian Gets Global Award for Math Innovation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Magdalene Wanja

A librarian at the Kenya National Library Services (KNLS) in Nakuru has received international recognition as the most innovative public librarian in the world.

Mrs Purity Mutuku was listed among the top six most innovative librarians in the world in the annual international award.

The award recognises the most innovative public librarians in the world.

Mrs Mutuku got the recognition as a result of an innovation called Mathswizz which she started in 2016.

"Mathswhizz is an innovation that I introduced in the library and has helped change the attitude of pupils towards mathematics.

"Besides, the kids have learnt how to use computers [and] their mean grades have [improved]," she said.

The award by Electronic Information for Libraries (EIFL) recognises public librarians with innovative programmes that transform the community around them.

"When I received the email on Friday, I first dismissed it as spam but I had to verify with the relevant authorities," said Mrs Mutuku.

Kenya

Court Orders Lecturers Strike to Suspend Strike

The Labour relations court has extended orders stopping lecturers' strike that was set to kick off tomorrow. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.