Kenya: Carry Fare and Proof of Voter Listing, Kisumu Boba Boda Operators Warn

Kisumu — Residents of Kisumu City have flocked to Huduma Centres to collect their IDs to be able to register as voters in the wake of a warning from boda boda operators that they will not ferry unregistered voters.

The riders have vowed not carry customers who do not have IDs and those who have not registered as voters.

Joseph Owiti, chairman of the boda boda town base says they have resolved to mobilise people to come out and register as voters during the Mass Voter Registration period.

Owiti also says the riders who are operating without the two vital documents will also be kicked out of the business.

He says there is laxity among Kisumu people when it comes to registration of voters thus the need to employ mobilisation tactics.

A rider, James Mirenga says elections are won based on numbers and they are out to ensure a sizeable number of new voters are registered in Kisumu.

There have been reports of thousands of uncollected IDs lying idle at the government offices at a time IEBC is rolling out the final phase of mass voter registration.