South Africa: Update On Phalaborwa Case of Illegal Possession of Ammunition

press release

A 40 year old Member of SANDF who was arrested for possession of ammunition was granted bail while his accomplice was remanded in custody when they appeared before Phalaborwa Magistrate court on Monday 2017/01/16.

The SANDF member Santos Leon Congo was granted R1000.00 bail and his case was remanded to 2017-03-10 while his accomplice Sambo Boye aged 44 was remanded in custody until 2017-01-23 for bail application.

The court appearance of the duo follows an incident that took place in Phalaborwa over the weekend.

On 14 January 2017 the Police in Phalaborwa together with the National intervention Unit (NIU) arrested a 44 year old man, who is a Senegalese national (unemployed) and his partner, a 40 year old man who is a South African citizen employed at SANDF as a soldier for illegal possession of Ammunition.

According to the information the first suspect (40) was seen carrying a bag at Spekboom Street in Phalaborwa on Saturday 2017-01-14 at around 17:30.

The police requested to search him and during the search 663 rounds of ammunition of a rifle was found. His partner was nabbed on the same date at around 19H00 at his place of residence after 17 rounds of ammunition of a 9mm pistol was found In his possession. Both suspects are facing charges of Illegal possession of ammunition.

Police investigations continue.