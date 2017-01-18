17 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Safaricom Unveils Fibre Internet for SMEs in Machakos

Machakos — Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Machakos can now enjoy fast, reliable and affordable connectivity after Safaricom officially unveiled its high-speed internet dubbed Fibre for Business in the Eastern town.

Fiber technology has unlimited bandwidth capabilities and offers the fastest high-speed data connectivity.

Safaricom's Head of SME Sales and Regional Operations Agnes Gathaiya said that SMEs can only stay competitive and enhance efficiency by adopting technology.

"SMEs play a critical role in our economy. Our goal is to facilitate these enterprises to grow and unlock their potential by transforming the way they do business using technology.

"This is the reason we are rapidly driving expansion of Safaricom Fibre to towns across the country as we aim to enable SMEs tap into fast, reliable connectivity, Ms Gathaiya added.

In addition to Machakos, Fibre for Business has also been rolled out in Malindi, Eldoret, Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

Safaricom also recently launched the Easy50 data bundle for SMEs that offers up to 50GB of data on Safaricom's network and can be accessed by up to 10 devices, using a wireless router or smartphone as a hotspot for a flat monthly rate of KSh 6,000.

