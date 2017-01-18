17 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Bond Notes Protesters Trial Set for February

Three suspected leaders of activist group # Tajamuka arrested while addressing journalists on bond notes last year will now go on trial next month.

Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa set the trial date for Promise Mukwananzi, 35, and co-accused Mehluli Dube, 35, and Kudakwashe Manjonjo, 23, to February 24.

They are being charged with participating in a gathering with the intention to incite public violence and for being a public nuisance.

Mukwananzi and co-accused are out of custody on $200 bail with stringent reporting conditions.

According to prosecutors, on November 28 last year at corner Jason Moyo and Rezende in central Harare, Mkwananzi was in the company of other Tajamuka members clad in t-shirts inscribed with their group insignia.

They also allegedly waved placards inscribed 'Enough is Enough', 'No to bond notes', and '#hatichada'.

The state further claims that the trio took turns to address a gathering, telling participants to shun bond notes and accused senior government officials of corruption.

It is further alleged that Mkwananzi and his accomplices urged onlookers to participant in violent demonstrations and attack police officers.

The trio are being represented by their lawyer Obey Shava.

