Kenya: KRU Mourns the Death of Homeboyz Prop Wekesa

Nairobi — Messages of condolences continue to stream in in memory of Homeboyz RFC prop forward Andrew Wekesa with Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) on Tuesday mourning the death of the former Kenya 15s player who was murdered on Monday night.

Wekesa, 24, was killed by suspected thugs on his way home at Mlolongo, Machakos County. He was rushed to Shalom Hospital in Athi River but succumbed to injuries.

The three suspects were arrested and are currently detained at Mlolongo Police Station awaiting the completion of investigations.

"The Board, management and staff of the Kenya Rugby Union are deeply saddened by the news of Andrew Wekesa's tragic death in Mlolongo on Sunday 15 January 2017. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are currently being conducted by law enforcement agencies and we request for the avoidance of any form of speculation. Further communication regarding funeral plans will be conveyed by his family and club," KRU read in a statement.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the Wekesa family, Menengai Cream Homeboyz and all who knew and interacted with Andrew. We pray for the comfort and peace that they seek. May his soul rest in peace."

Wekesa's body has been moved from Athi River to Montezuma Funeral in Nairobi with family members set to announce details of his burial.

Wekesa, a 2016 graduate of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology joined Homeboyz in 2011 upon completion of his secondary education at the Kakamega High School.

He had a one-year stint at the Resolution Impala Saracens in 2014 before returning to Homeboyz where he last featured in their 33-32 Kenya Cup defeat to the Strathmore Leos on Saturday 10 December 2016.

He also played for the Kenya U19s at the 2011 Rugby Africa U19 Championships, represented franchise sides Chui and Papa in the 2013 and 2014 Rugby Super Series and was part of the provisional Kenya Simbas squad in 2013.