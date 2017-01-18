THE tragic drowning of an 11-month-old boy in a swimming pool of an alleged day-care centre in Windhoek in November 2012 resulted from negligence on the part of the owner of the place where the boy had been left by his mother, a magistrate ruled on Monday.

Magistrate Ingrid Unengu made the finding in a judgement in which the woman who ran the day-care centre where Ferreira Scholtz drowned, was convicted on a charge of culpable homicide.

Magistrate Unengu found that Catharina Agnes van den Berg was negligent when she failed to keep an eye on little Ferreira - an omission that had tragic results when the boy, who had started to crawl, got out of Van den Berg's house without being seen, and then fell into a swimming pool.

Van den Berg also faced a charge of having operated an unregistered day-care centre, but was acquitted on that count. The magistrate found that it was not proven that more than six children had been under her care, and also that the day-care centre run by her did not fit the definition of a place of care as described in the Children's Act of 1960.

Van den Berg denied guilt on both charges when her trial started in July last year.

During the trial, the court heard that Ferreira's mother had left him in Van den Berg's care while she was at work during weekdays. Van den Berg looked after the boy from June 2012.

It was only three weeks before what would have been his first birthday when, on 20 November 2012, Ferreira was found in the swimming pool that had been installed in the backyard of the house in Academia, Windhoek, where Van den Berg lived and operated the day-care centre.

According to Van den Berg, the baby had been safe inside the house before she discovered him outside in the swimming pool. It was suspected that he had crawled out of the house unseen after another child at the centre had opened the door of a room in which the children under her care had been taking a nap.

Paramedics who were summoned to the house found Van den Berg performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the lifeless Ferreira next to the swimming pool.

The paramedics took over the efforts to resuscitate him and then rushed him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The court also heard during the trial that a quotation for a pool cover was requested by the owner of the house in October 2012. The pool had not been covered by 20 November 2012, though. A pool cover was put in place about a week after Ferreira's drowning.

Magistrate Unengu indicated in her judgement that Van den Berg had a duty of care towards Ferreira, and should have foreseen that the open pool posed a danger to the children in her care.

The pre-sentencing phase of Van den Berg's trial is due to start on 30 January.

Former chief public prosecutor Danie Small was representing Van den Berg. Public prosecutor Hans Thourob was representing the state.