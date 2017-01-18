18 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Clinical Officers Say They Will Start Strike On Sunday If Govt Doesn't Talk to Them

By Isabel Githae

Clinical officers are to go on strike starting from Sunday over what they have termed as discrimination.

They are also pushing for higher pay.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers Chairman Peterson Wachira Tuesday said all members will down their tools if the national government will not have negotiated with them a memorandum presented to the Ministry of Health earlier.

He told the Nation by phone that the strike was to happen in 2016 but was suspended for 45 days which end on Sunday.

"The government promised to call us to the negotiating table but that has not happened.

"We suspended the strike for 45 days which will elapse on January 22.

"Unless something happens before then we will have to go [on strike]," he said.

He said the union will not issue a strike notice as the earlier one is still valid.

"We will not issue a strike notice as we had issued one when we went on strike together with the doctors only that we suspended [our] strike," he said.

