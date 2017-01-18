Somalia Seeks U.S.$864 Million in Humanitarian Aid As 3 Million People Face Biting Drought

Aid agencies in Somalia have appealed US$864 million in relief aid to reach 3.9 million urgently to save lives , OCHA Somalia said on Tuesday when it launched the Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia for 2017 Mogadishu.

"The humanitarian situation remains grim for millions of Somalis. We are faced with a slight but steady increase in the number of people in need, and most recently with a significant risk of further deterioration to famine," Peter de Clercq, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia.

The launch of the HRP comes against a backdrop of a worsening humanitarian situation in Somalia.

Hundreds of thousands of Somalis are facing severe food and water shortages.

It is estimated that 5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

According tonaid agencies some 320,000 children under the age of 5 years are acutely malnourished and in need of urgent nutrition support with 50,000 children severely malnourishe.

"At least 1.1 million internally displaced persons and other vulnerable people are exposed to protection risks. Some 3.3 million people lack access to emergency health services and require improved access to water, sanitation and hygiene. Giving birth is one of the greatest risks to a Somali woman's life. The maternal mortality ratio for Somalia is among the highest in the world at 732 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births" Ocha stated.

"Immediate support is required to prevent a significant deterioration of the humanitarian situation. Given the early warning provided by the humanitarian community and the Federal Government on the drought situation, early action is the only way to demonstrate that we have learnt the lessons from the past to avert another catastrophe," added de Clercq.

The response plan seeks to strengthen emergency response preparedness measures, in collaboration with federal and local authorities.

The 2017 plan is part of a three-year strategy which recognizes that the drivers of risk and vulnerability in Somalia are largely cyclical and long-running, and cannot be resolved in a single year.