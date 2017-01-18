17 January 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Three Soldiers Killed As NISA Storms Galmudug Parliament to Stop MPs Planning to Oust President Guled

Three soldiers were on Tuesday shot dead after fighting erupted between NISA and police at the Galmudug Parliament.

Nisa forces had stormed Parliament buildings in Adado to disrupt a meeting of the regions Mps who had met to plan on a process of ousting seating President Abdukarim Guled.

Police had declined an order by the President to close down the Parliament before NISA was sent to implement the orders.

Galmudug is currently going through a political crisis after Mps passed a vote of no confidence on President Guled.

The Mps accused Guled of failing to attain his election campaign promises including restoring security in a region where the administration only controls the capital Adado and Galkaayo while the rest is under Ahl Sunna Wa Jamaa an Alshabaab.

Guled however says that last week's impeachment was null and void as the Speaker was not present at the voting.

