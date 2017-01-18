Former Mpongwe Member of Parliament Gabriel Namulambe's legal troubles seem not to be going away after he failed to acquire the services of a lawyer in his assault case.

The former Sports Minister is in court for allegedly assaulting Regan Njobvu of Shaka Investments Farm in Mpongwe.

When the matter came up before Magistrate Dominic Lesa Namulambe asked for an adjournment to enable him find a lawyer.

Magistrate Lesa adjourned the matter to February 24, 2017 warning that the matter will take off even Namulambe does not retain the services of a lawyer.

In November Namulambe landed himself in trouble in Mpongwe for allegedly hiring a witch finder to deal with people he suspected were bewitching members of his family.

He was picked up by police in an action said to be in contravention of the Witchcraft Act.

Namulambe went around the nearby village with a witch doctor trying to forcibly fish out suspected "witches and wizards", it has emerged.

The former Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister who owns a sprawling farm in Mpongwe area is said to have become paranoid after some deaths of close members of his family.

He resorted to hiring the ancient services of a witch finder.

The witch-finder and Namulambe then set about to evict and flash out those he suspected to be involved in black magic.

The matter is still active under the courts of law.