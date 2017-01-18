Cameroon: Social Media - Citizens Urged To Be More Responsible

In her communiqué, Libom Li Likeng Minette reminds users of the different mobile telephone lines (Camtel, MTN, Orange, Nextell) of the message some of them have received signed by Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MINPOSTEL) which reads: "Dear subscriber, publishing as well as spreading false news, including on the social media, are punishable by the Penal Code and the law". This message is part of a campaign launched by MINPOSTEL under the patronage of the Head of State to sensitise the population on the proper use of social media. In this era of digital economy, the use of social media to circulate information and images within public space in Cameroon is topical.

Did you know that spreading false news on social media in Cameroon is punishable by the law? The answer to this question seems to have fallen on deaf ears despite the many cases of people who have been arrested and taken to court for sending false messages especially those that threaten national peace. It is within this backdrop that the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Libom Li Likeng née Mendomo Minette, has again signed another communiqué, calling on all Cameroonians to be mindful of the type of information they send across social media because those transferring messages of propaganda will be punished according to Law number 2014/028 of 23 December 2014, of the Cameroon Penal Code on the punishment of terrorist acts and Law number 2010/012 of 21 December 2010 on cyber security and cyber criminality in Cameroon.

In her communiqué, Libom Li Likeng Minette reminds users of the different mobile telephone lines (Camtel, MTN, Orange, Nextell) of the message some of them have received signed by Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MINPOSTEL) which reads: "Dear subscriber, publishing as well as spreading false news, including on the social media, are punishable by the Penal Code and the law". This message is part of a campaign launched by MINPOSTEL under the patronage of the Head of State to sensitise the population on the proper use of social media. In this era of digital economy, the use of social media to circulate information and images within public space in Cameroon is topical.

More than ever, business people are leveraging technology and the Internet to connect to one another and to create opportunities for themselves. Every day, people use technology to find solutions to their problems. With a mobile phone, any person can disseminate images and information without cross-checking. This, according to the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, ends up tarnishing the image of the country.

While noting that social networks are supposed to contribute to the digital economy which the Head of State holds so dearly, as well as promote social and economic development of the country, Libom Li Likeng Minette underlines that the irresponsible use of social media ends up distorting the reality in the country. Social media is inevitable, but fast becoming a threat to peace and a secret instrument of manipulation, promoting character assassination, destabilization and deformation of facts among others. Individuals are therefore advised to watch out and not act as accomplices on social media because they could face prison terms.