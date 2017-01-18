Asmara — The 17th Eritrean community festival in Australia and New Zealand was enthusiastically conducted from 12 to 15 January under the theme "Half Century of Resilience and Development".

The festival featured seminar by higher Eritrean Government representative, sports and cultural programs, fashion show and cultural food, children's programs as well as cultural performances.

At the seminar he conducted, Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, gave extensive briefing on the different stages the Eritrean people had to go through to gain its independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as the development achievements registered after independence.

Minister Osman also said that Eritrea is exerting strong efforts to develop bilateral relations and cooperation with different countries and that so far commendable progress has been registered.

The General Consul at the Eritrean Embassy in Australia and New Zealand, Mr. Mehari Tekeste on his part indicated the annual gathering of the Eritrean nationals attests to the strong attachment they have with their country.

The festival was highlighted by a cultural troupe from Eritrea.