17 January 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Nueys - Annual Assessment Meeting

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students conducted its annual activity assessment meeting in Embatkala from 13 to 15 January. The meeting also charted out activity plan for 2017.

In his opening speech, the Secretary of the PFDJ of the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Haile Teweldebrhan said that the external conspiracies targeting the youth have been foiled through the strong awareness and resilience of the youth. He further indicated that the conspiracies could continue in different forms and called on the youth to remain resilient and alert.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the achievements registered and the challenges encountered based on the reports presented by heads of the regional offices and departments. They also called for sustainable awareness raising and training programs to enable the youth strengthen participation in the national development endeavors.

The Chairman of the NUEYS, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin indicated that the union will exert effort to nurture youth equipped with the good societal vales, culture of work and above all dedicated and committed youth.

