17 January 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: New Book Inaugurated

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — A new book written by Mr. Yasin Mohammed in Afar language titled "Tekeka" was inaugurated on 13 January in the port city of Assab.

The reviewers of the book indicated that Mr. Yasin has produced poems and short stories in different occasions and that the new book is the result of the experiences he cumulated.

The author on his part expressed appreciation to the Hidri Publishers for the support they provided him and that he will work diligently to produce more books.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Managing Director in the Southern Red Sea region, and the Secretary of the PFDJ in the region were present at the occasion.

In the same vein, a new book "Semaiawi Hlina" containing 27 short stories written by Journalist Haileab Asefaw was inaugurated on 12 January at the Cinema Asmara.

Mr. Awet Tewelde, who presented book review, appreciating the language use of the author, presented the positive and negative sides of the book.

Eritrea

Progress in Reducing Maternal, Child Mortality in Central Region

In an assessment meeting recently held, the Ministry of Health branch in the Central region reported that successful… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.