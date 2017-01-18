Eritrea: New Book Inaugurated

Asmara — A new book written by Mr. Yasin Mohammed in Afar language titled "Tekeka" was inaugurated on 13 January in the port city of Assab.

The reviewers of the book indicated that Mr. Yasin has produced poems and short stories in different occasions and that the new book is the result of the experiences he cumulated.

The author on his part expressed appreciation to the Hidri Publishers for the support they provided him and that he will work diligently to produce more books.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Managing Director in the Southern Red Sea region, and the Secretary of the PFDJ in the region were present at the occasion.

In the same vein, a new book "Semaiawi Hlina" containing 27 short stories written by Journalist Haileab Asefaw was inaugurated on 12 January at the Cinema Asmara.

Mr. Awet Tewelde, who presented book review, appreciating the language use of the author, presented the positive and negative sides of the book.